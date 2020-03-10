Google has already felt the wrath of COVID-19, having been forced to cancel I/O 2020, but it's now taking even more drastic measures. The tech giant has asked all 100,000 of its North American employees to work from home through April 10th, with stronger recommendations for those in the San Francisco and New York offices.

The email sent out by Chris Rackow, Google's VP of gloval security, reads, "Out of an abundance of caution, and for the protection of Alphabet and the broader community, we now recommend the you work from home if your role allows." Previously, only Seattle office employees had been asked to work from home, but that request has now been expanded to all North American offices. Other regions are affected as well, with similar advice given for those in Europe. In related news, Google announced last week that it would compensate its temporary staff and vendors affected by coronavirus, whether it be due to potential symptoms or if their region is under quarantine, through a new COVID-19 fund.

Rackow's email says that Google is "carefully monitoring the situation and will update the timeline as necessary." Given how quickly coronavirus outrage has taken over the world, we wouldn't be surprised if other companies followed suit.