One size email signature might not fit all. You probably don't want to end a casual message with your long business signature, or if you regularly communicate with someone in a different language, it might be a little strange to end your message in your native language. Thankfully, Gmail now lets you store multiple signatures and pick between them from the compose window.

Starting today, Google is rolling out a new signature button that appears when writing a message. Clicking on it brings up a signature selector, and the option to manage your saved signatures. You can also access the list from Settings > General > Signature in the web interface.

Google says the feature could take up to 15 days to roll out to everyone. It's not clear right now if the signature menu will also appear on the Gmail Android app.