Samsung's Galaxy A50 is a perfect example of a midrange phone that doesn't heavily compromise on specs. Between the giant 4,000 mAh battery, triple cameras, and an in-display fingerprint reader, it packs a lot of premium features into a lower-cost device. If that sounds like a good deal to you, you can grab an open-box unit on eBay right now for the very affordable price of $200.

Last fall, the specs for the A50—and its cheaper sibling, the A30—were broken down and fawned over by folks clamoring for a powerful phone that didn't cost almost a thousand dollars. Since then, the A50 has been on sale several times, but it's never reached this low.

The eBay merchant has some stellar reviews, and is also currently selling an open-box version of the Galaxy Active2. The A50 they're offering has 64GB of storage, 4GB of RAM, and comes in black. With free shipping, free returns, and a free 1-year warranty, any concerns you might have about an open-box item should be mollified. If you're looking for a more-than-decent phone that won't break the bank, hop on this one while it's available.