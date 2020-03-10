Adobe has announced a new app in Photoshop Camera. As its name implies, Camera leverages Adobe's image processing chops to apply effects to photos in real time, ostensibly circumventing the need to use the company's other software to add them after the fact.

There are roughly a billion other apps that already do stuff like this, but Adobe's take is apparently built on the company's Sensei AI platform and can recognize a bunch of Photoshop-type stuff like dynamic range and tonality in real time to make better adjustments. The app also saves a copy of the photo without any adjustments applied, so you don't have to worry about taking multiple photos of a single scene.

You can sign up for early access to the app now at photoshopcamera.com. Adobe says limited slots are available, so you might not make it in. If you sign up and don't get access, you'll get an email when the app publicly hits the Play Store.