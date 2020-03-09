Do you happen to own a car without Android Auto support? Or maybe just a car without a great place to put your phone? Thankfully, there are plenty of third-party retailers ready to help solve that particular problem with a variety of mounts and cradles. If you happen to be looking for a new or upgraded phone holder for your car, you can save up to $14 on select phone mounts and home wireless chargers from iOttie during Amazon's latest deal of the day.

No matter what kind of car you have or what surface you'd prefer to mount your phone to, iOttie should have an accessory that meets your needs. Today's DOTD includes phone holders that you can affix to your car's dashboard, air vents, windshield, or CD slot. This sale also includes two wireless chargers for home use (one stand-style and one mat-syle) with dual induction coils and support for charging speeds up to 10W on compatible devices.

Links to all of the items included in this deal, along with discounted pricing information, can be found below. You've still got just over 10 hours to take advantage of this deal, so grab a new mount to properly display your phone while driving and free up that cupholder for, you know, holding cups.