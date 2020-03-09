According to a recent set of benchmarks conducted by the folks at Android Authority, Google’s latest Pixels suffer a bit of a problem with file transfer speed over USB Type-C. Although Google bills the port as supporting USB 3.0 transfer speeds, something about the phone’s configuration results in nearly half the speed compared to other recent phones, like the OnePlus 7T Pro and Galaxy S10e.

Android Authority ran tests on eight devices in total, and although the 2016 Pixel and Pixel 2 fared well enough, Google’s Pixel 3 and Pixel 4 took twice as long to copy a 10.8GB file compared to several other phones. Precise speeds sadly weren’t measured, devices tested were limited to what they had on-hand, and we don’t know how many times they measured the results, but the differences seem clear. Compared to the Mate 30 Pro, OnePlus 7T Pro, Galaxy S10e, and Honor View 20, Google’s last couple of Pixel flagships take much longer (over twice as long, in some cases) to transfer files.

The Pixel 4, for example, required 125 seconds for a computer to copy a 10.8GB test file to the device over USB Type-C using MTP, and took 84s for the same file to be read back in testing. The OnePlus 7T Pro, for comparison, managed 77 and 40 seconds in the same tests — a substantial difference. The older Pixel 2 fared much better at 55s each way.

The storage type used by recent Pixels likely isn’t making a difference. Although Google contentiously chose older and slower UFS 2.1 storage for the Pixel 4 (the same as the Pixel 3), the older Pixel 2 used the same standard and was much faster in testing. Android Authority speculates the MTP implementation (responsible for allowing file transfers to connected computers) could be to blame.

On the whole, these differences might not be the end of the world, and they don’t affect everyone, but they are certainly inconvenient if you’re among those that regularly transfer files using your computer. (If that’s you, I should point out that Wi-Fi is often much faster.) Still, it’s another tiny way that Google drops the ball when it comes to its Pixels, and there are already more than a few.