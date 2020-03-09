Been up to some spring cleaning? That means you have room for new stuff! We have a handful of great deals for you to check out this fine Monday: a sizeable discount on Sony's best ANC headphones, some cheap chargers, and a great pair of spare earbuds to keep in your gym bag.

Sony WH-1000XM3: $278 ($72 off)

Sony WH-1000XM3 — $278, $72 off (Amazon)

Sony's WH-1000XM3 are still one of the best pairs of wireless headphones you can get, with great sound and fantastic active noise canceling. They're available under MSRP with increasing frequency lately — including right now! You can pick up a pair over at Amazon for $278, a full $78 off their $350 sticker price.

Anker PowerPort III Nano: $15 ($3 off)

Anker PowerPort III Nano 18W USB-C charger — $15, $3 off (Amazon)

When you're on the move, lighter is better. It doesn't get much more mobile than Anker's PowerPort III Nano. The little guy is probably smaller than the charger that came with your phone, but it pushes up to 18 watts. It's $15 right now; that's only about $3 off its usual price, but hey, a deal's a deal.

Choetech wireless charger two-pack: $13 ($9 off)

Choetech wireless charger two-pack — $13 with coupons, $9 off (Amazon)

As our lives fill with devices that can charge wirelessly, a single Qi pad may not be enough to keep all your junk topped up. Enter this bundle from Choetech: two 10-watt chargers, one flat and one upright, for just 13 bucks with a pair of coupons. To get them at this price, clip the on-page coupon and enter code HH4WS27V at checkout.

Anker PowerWave Pad: $9 ($5 off)

Anker PowerWave Pad 10W wireless charger — $9 with coupon, $5 off (Amazon)

If you prefer Anker over Choetech, though, you can grab one of their wireless charging pads for cheap today, too. It's also a 10-watter. Normally $14, you can get $5 off by entering code AKA253DM in your cart.

Anker Soundbuds Curve: $18 ($9 off)

Anker Soundbuds Curve — $18, $9 off (Amazon)

Speaking of Anker, they also make some really affordable earbuds. The Soundbuds Curve are great for gym use with IPX7-rated water resistance and those behind-the-ear loops for a secure fit. They don't charge with USB-C, but at this price, that's not unusual. Normally $27, they're down to $18 today at Amazon.