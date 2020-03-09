In an ever-expanding lineup of Chromebooks, a few devices have managed to stand out and gain some recognition for their quality design and responsive performance. HP's x360 is one such device, and after initially debuting near the $600 mark, its price has periodically dipped down into more affordable territory. Today only, you can grab a refurbished x360 from Woot for only $279 — which is $70 lower than the already compelling discount pricing we covered last Black Friday.

This model (14-DA0011DX) comes equipped with an Intel Core i3 processor, 8GB of RAM, 64GB of storage space, a 1080p display, a backlit keyboard, and a convertible 2-in-1 design that allows the x360 to function as a tablet. The x360 also features a decent selection of ports for connecting all of your other devices. You'll find two USB-C ports, a single USB-A port, a headphone jack, and a microSD slot.

There's no need to worry about future updates with this Chromebook, as this particular model will receive regular updates until June of 2025. As this sale comes to us from Woot, we have no idea how quickly this one will sell out, so follow that link and act fast if you aren't willing to let a little refurbishment stand between you and an excellent deal.