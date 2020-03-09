Google's first-party accessories have improved a lot over the last few years, especially when it comes to the fabric cases available to Pixels. When fabric cases debuted alongside the Pixel 2, they quickly became a favorite among owners, and they've become a staple of subsequent Pixel launches. The only real issue with these cases is the price: usually $40, which is a lot for a phone case, and all the more so if you're buying one for a Pixel 3a. But if you act before April 5th, you can grab one for $20 and get a free screen protector thrown in.



To benefit from this deal, you'll need to add the fabric case of your choice to your basket, as well as the InvisibleShield Glass Elite screen protector. When you check out, the cost of the screen protector will be deducted, resulting in a total saving of $60. That's especially substantial when you consider the low price of the 3a itself. If you've only paid $400 for a phone, or more recently as little as $280, you won't want to spend $80 on a case and screen protector. Getting both for $20 is an incredible deal, and worth checking out.

All three colors are currently in stock, but that probably won't be the case for long, so don't hang about if you want one.