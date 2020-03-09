Now that Activision Blizzard and Bethesda have both pulled their titles from the Nvidia GeForce Now game streaming service, 2K is the next developer to join in on the fun. Nvidia recently made a post on its forum to announce that 2K's titles have indeed been removed from the streaming service, though it would appear that Nvidia is working with 2K Games to re-enable the removed titles in the future.

At 2K's request, the following titles will no longer be available on the Nvidia GeForce Now game streaming service.

• BioShock 2 Remastered

• Bioshock Infinite

• BioShock Remastered

• Borderlands 2

• Borderlands 3

• Borderlands Game of the Year Enhanced

• Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel

• Mafia III • NBA 2K Playgrounds 2

• NBA 2K17

• NBA 2K18

• NBA 2K19

• Sid Meier's Civilization V

• Sid Meier’s Civilization VI

• The Darkness II

• The Golf Club 2019 featuring PGA TOUR

• WWE 2K19

• WWE 2K20

• WARRIORS OROCHI 4

• XCOM 2

As you can see, there are some heavy-hitters in the above list, so I'm sure more than a few GeForce Now users are going to be miffed at 2K's decision to remove these titles. Of course, now that similar removals have become a trend for Nvidia's service, the company is at least in front of the issue stating that new games will continue to launch with support for the platform, regardless of the current transition period the service is going through as it grows beyond the bounds of the beta testing phase that ended in February.

As it stands, there is no way to know for sure if more developers will pull their games from Nvidia Geforce Now going forward. There are rumors floating around that developers are choosing to remove their games in order to charge for them all over again on competing streaming services like Stadia. Double dipping, as it were, which is a convenient explanation that's easy to believe, thanks to the current public disdain for the majority of these studios. The other side of the argument appears to focus more on the fact that Nvidia may not be able to legally charge for game streaming because it means the company is profiting off of games it didn't create and doesn't own, which typically goes against every game's EULA. This argument conveniently ignores the fact that in every case someone has indeed paid for the game's license, and so should be able to play that game however they wish, even if it's remotely through Nvidia's streaming service. Ultimately, this is why studios are pulling their games in sync with GeForce Now leaving beta last month, all because Nvidia is now charging for the service.