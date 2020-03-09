The Asus ROG Phone II is an absolute unit of a gaming handset that packs all of the best hardware currently out there, and luckily, the manufacturer has decided not to divert too much from the stock Android interface. It still took it quite some time to update the phone, though: Four months after Asus started the initial Android 10 beta for the ROG Phone II, the device is now finally receiving the stable release of the software.
Other than a plethora of small tweaks and fixes, there are some bigger standout features coming with Android 10: a system-wide dark theme, privacy enhancements for location permissions, and fully gestural navigation. Since Asus sticks pretty close to stock Android on its latest phones, you won't find many other changes, though.
Starting from today, #ROGPhoneII users will begin to see the Android 10 update hit their devices.#GameChanger pic.twitter.com/15MA2Y2XaV
— ROG Global (@ASUS_ROG) March 9, 2020
The update is currently rolling out as a 1GB big OTA update. Right now, a lot of people say they're receiving notifications but the download doesn't start, so you need to check the system section of your phone's settings to see if it's already really available to you. ASUS will probably put the software on its website for sideloading, though it's not there just yet.
