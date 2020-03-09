Welcome to Monday, everyone. Now that the beginning of the work-week is here, it's time to check out all of the app and game sales currently available on the Google Play Store. Typically Mondays are rather slow, and yet I have a plethora of deals to share today, with the standouts being Neverwinter Nights, Sir Questionnaire, and Her Story. As always, I've highlighted the interesting titles in bold to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are 38 temporarily free and 49 on-sale apps and games for the beginning of the week.

Free

Apps

  1. Augustro Music Player $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
  2. Correlate - Health Diary and Life Journal $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  3. File Manager Pro (No Ads) - SS Explorer $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  4. UnreliAlarm - Podcast and music alarm! $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  5. Apps Manager Pro $3.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  6. Auto-rotate Control Pro $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  7. Permissions Manager Pro (AD Free) $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  8. Phone Cooler Pro | Cool & High Temperature $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  9. 80s Music Radio Pro $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  10. Email Pro $3.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  11. Fast Charge Pro $3.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  12. Music Player Pro $3.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  13. Life Quotes and Sayings $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  14. Top Scanner Pro - Document Scanner $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days

Games

  1. Empire Warriors Premium: Tower Defense Games $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
  2. Dead Bunker 3: On a Surface $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  3. Defense Zone HD $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  4. Frontier Wars: Defense Heroes - Tactical TD Game $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  5. VR Tomb's Secrets $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  6. Cat town (Tap RPG) - Premium $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  7. Dot Heroes Ⅱ : Top Summoner $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  8. Dot Heroes III - Keep the Castle VIP Edition $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  9. Merge Monster VIP - Idle Puzzle RPG $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  10. Shuriken Jump $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  11. Warriors' Market Mayhem VIP $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  12. Assassin Lord : Idle RPG (Magic) $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  13. Dungeon & Pixel Hero VIP $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  14. Evertale $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  15. Superhero War Premium: Robot Fight - Action RPG $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  16. Tap tap cartoonist - Cartoon999 (VIP) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  17. Pocket World VIP: Island of Adventure $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  18. Color Link Deluxe VIP $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  19. HopeSquare Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  20. Tap Tap Fist VIP $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days

Icon packs & customization

  1. Cerco Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  2. Distraction Free Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  3. Valentine Premium - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  4. ORANGE NEON ICON PACK $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days

Sale

Apps

  1. DOTKey $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 2 days
  2. Mushroom Identification $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 3 days
  3. File Manager Pro [Root] - 50% OFF $12.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  4. Root Checker Pro - 90% OFF launch Sale $20.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  5. Duplicate File Remover Pro(No Ads) $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  6. ICD-11 Disease Diagnoses Pro $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  7. Magnifier 4 reader Pro $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
  8. WiFi Router Master Pro(No Ads) - WiFi Analyzer $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  9. BusyBox X Pro [Root] - 50% OFF $20.99 -> $9.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  10. Pocket Note Pro - a new type of notebook $3.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
  11. SSH Server $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  12. WiFi Signal Strength Meter Pro(No Ads) $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  13. Display Calibration Pro $5.49 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  14. Screen Repair and Calibrator Pro $5.49 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 7 days

Games

  1. Super8Pro (NE$/FC Emulator) $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 1 day
  2. Death Worm™ $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  3. Dictator 2: Evolution $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  4. Fairy Knights : Story driven RPG $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  5. Perplexed - Math Puzzle Game $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  6. SnakEscape $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  7. In Between $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  8. Infinity Duels $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  9. Pixel Heroes: Byte & Magic $6.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  10. Raid Manager $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  11. Retro Winter Sports 1986 $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  12. Sir Questionnaire $5.49 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  13. Super Blackjack Battle 2 Turbo $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  14. Despotism 3k $3.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  15. RPG Knight Bewitched $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  16. Her Story $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  17. Nobunaga's Shadow: Ninja RPG $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  18. Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition $9.99 -> $4.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  19. Braveland Pirate $5.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  20. Code Adventures : Coding Puzzles For Kids $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  21. Juggle! XHD $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  22. MasterGear - MasterSystem & GameGear Emulator $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  23. TileStorm $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  24. SAMURAI II: VENGEANCE $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?

Icon packs & customization

  1. Green Board | Xperia™ Theme + icons $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 hours
  2. Chronus: MMallow icon set $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  3. Chronus - New Now 2.0 icon set $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  4. Draft - Icon Pack $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  5. Evox - Icon Pack $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  6. FLYME 8 - ICON PACK $1.99 -> $1.19; Sale ends in 3 days
  7. Temporal - Icon Pack $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  8. Vincent Icon Pack $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  9. Lines Live Wallpaper $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  10. Sagon Circle Icon Pack: Dark UI $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  11. Sketchy - Icon Pack $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  12. Cartogram - Live Map Wallpapers & Backgrounds $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?