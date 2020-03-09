Article Contents
Welcome to Monday, everyone. Now that the beginning of the work-week is here, it's time to check out all of the app and game sales currently available on the Google Play Store. Typically Mondays are rather slow, and yet I have a plethora of deals to share today, with the standouts being Neverwinter Nights, Sir Questionnaire, and Her Story. As always, I've highlighted the interesting titles in bold to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are 38 temporarily free and 49 on-sale apps and games for the beginning of the week.
Free
Apps
- Augustro Music Player $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Correlate - Health Diary and Life Journal $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- File Manager Pro (No Ads) - SS Explorer $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- UnreliAlarm - Podcast and music alarm! $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Apps Manager Pro $3.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Auto-rotate Control Pro $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Permissions Manager Pro (AD Free) $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Phone Cooler Pro | Cool & High Temperature $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- 80s Music Radio Pro $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Email Pro $3.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Fast Charge Pro $3.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Music Player Pro $3.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Life Quotes and Sayings $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Top Scanner Pro - Document Scanner $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
- Empire Warriors Premium: Tower Defense Games $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Dead Bunker 3: On a Surface $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Defense Zone HD $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Frontier Wars: Defense Heroes - Tactical TD Game $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- VR Tomb's Secrets $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Cat town (Tap RPG) - Premium $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Dot Heroes Ⅱ : Top Summoner $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Dot Heroes III - Keep the Castle VIP Edition $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Merge Monster VIP - Idle Puzzle RPG $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Shuriken Jump $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Warriors' Market Mayhem VIP $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Assassin Lord : Idle RPG (Magic) $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Dungeon & Pixel Hero VIP $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Evertale $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Superhero War Premium: Robot Fight - Action RPG $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Tap tap cartoonist - Cartoon999 (VIP) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Pocket World VIP: Island of Adventure $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Color Link Deluxe VIP $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- HopeSquare Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Tap Tap Fist VIP $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Cerco Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Distraction Free Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Valentine Premium - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- ORANGE NEON ICON PACK $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Sale
Apps
- DOTKey $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Mushroom Identification $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 3 days
- File Manager Pro [Root] - 50% OFF $12.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Root Checker Pro - 90% OFF launch Sale $20.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Duplicate File Remover Pro(No Ads) $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- ICD-11 Disease Diagnoses Pro $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Magnifier 4 reader Pro $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- WiFi Router Master Pro(No Ads) - WiFi Analyzer $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- BusyBox X Pro [Root] - 50% OFF $20.99 -> $9.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Pocket Note Pro - a new type of notebook $3.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- SSH Server $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- WiFi Signal Strength Meter Pro(No Ads) $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Display Calibration Pro $5.49 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Screen Repair and Calibrator Pro $5.49 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
- Super8Pro (NE$/FC Emulator) $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 1 day
- Death Worm™ $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Dictator 2: Evolution $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Fairy Knights : Story driven RPG $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Perplexed - Math Puzzle Game $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- SnakEscape $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- In Between $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Infinity Duels $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Pixel Heroes: Byte & Magic $6.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Raid Manager $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Retro Winter Sports 1986 $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Sir Questionnaire $5.49 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Super Blackjack Battle 2 Turbo $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Despotism 3k $3.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- RPG Knight Bewitched $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Her Story $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Nobunaga's Shadow: Ninja RPG $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition $9.99 -> $4.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Braveland Pirate $5.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Code Adventures : Coding Puzzles For Kids $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Juggle! XHD $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- MasterGear - MasterSystem & GameGear Emulator $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- TileStorm $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- SAMURAI II: VENGEANCE $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
Icon packs & customization
- Green Board | Xperia™ Theme + icons $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 hours
- Chronus: MMallow icon set $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Chronus - New Now 2.0 icon set $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Draft - Icon Pack $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Evox - Icon Pack $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- FLYME 8 - ICON PACK $1.99 -> $1.19; Sale ends in 3 days
- Temporal - Icon Pack $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Vincent Icon Pack $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Lines Live Wallpaper $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Sagon Circle Icon Pack: Dark UI $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Sketchy - Icon Pack $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Cartogram - Live Map Wallpapers & Backgrounds $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
