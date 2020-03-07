Antutu is one of the most popular benchmarking applications for Android, giving phone and tablet owners an easy way to compare their performance across devices. However, all three Antutu benchmarks have been removed from the Play Store, possibly as part of the larger crackdown on apps from infamous developer Cheetah Mobile.

The three affected applications include Antutu 3DBench, Antutu Benchmark, and AItutu Benchmark. According to analytics service AppBrain, the latest update for the AI benchmark app was on February 13th, and the regular app was updated on February 7th. It's not clear when exactly the removals took place, though the regular Antutu application was available as recently as February 22nd.

Antutu appears to be owned by Cheetah Mobile.

AnTuTu does seem to have taken notice of the removal, as some of the Play Store download links on its website have been replaced with simple APK links. We'll update this post if we get a response from the company.