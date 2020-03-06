Outfitting your home with connected security cameras can be quite expensive, especially once you start looking into setting up multiple cameras, even more so if you need them to be capable of recording outdoors or in HD. Luckily, Amazon's latest Deal of the Day can help to upgrade your home security with the best pricing yet on Yi security camera 2-packs. Two of the dome-style indoor cams with pan, tilt, and zoom support will set you back $55 ($34.99 off), and the outdoor camera bundle is available for $71.99 ($68 0ff.)

The outdoor cameras are capable of recording in 1080p and also feature night vision, an IP68 water-resistance rating, two-way audio, and a built-in deterrent alarm. Yi's indoor dome-style cameras can rotate 360° and can survey a room automatically or jump between up to 8 bookmarked positions. These indoor cameras also include infrared LEDs for night vision and two-way audio with a built-in intercom function. Xiaomi's Yi cloud service allows encrypted uploads of recorded footage, and the outdoor camera bundle comes with a one month trial.

This deal should appeal to those entrenched in Amazon's smart home ecosystem particularly, as both cameras include Alexa integration, but, unfortunately, lack any kind of Google Assistant compatibility. We've included links to both camera packages below.