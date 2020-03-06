Xiaomi's Poco F1 has had an Android 10 beta in testing for more than a month already, and it looks like the company is finally ready to take the software to stable. In a forum post, it has announced that it will start rolling out the latest version of the OS globally, and the first owners report that they are indeed receiving the update.
Android 10 comes to the Poco F1 in the form of MIUI version 11 (v11.0.6.0.QEJMIXM, to be specific), Xiaomi's custom interface on top of Google's OS. Other than the regular Android 10 features like a system-wide dark theme and privacy improvements to location permissions, MIUI 11 is also supposed to have some enhancements of its own. You should get access to new fonts, custom ambient display messages, a high-speed wireless transfer protocol co-developed with Oppo and Vivo, and the MI Work suite of productivity apps. There are also some tweaks to the status bar and notifications and fixes for scrolling screenshots. The Android February 2020 security patch is on board, too.
According to PiunikaWeb, the update was originally planned for February, but the company ran into unspecified problems that led to a delay. The new software is coming to beta users first one final time to see if there are any issues left. If everything goes smoothly, you should soon receive a notification letting you know the OTA is available to you. You can also check the About phone section of your Poco F1 for a system update, but since it's a staged rollout, this might not help too much.
