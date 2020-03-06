Over thirty recent phones and tablets have been officially added to Netflix's list of HD-compatible devices, with six new chipsets also making the cut, and 15 more devices picking up named HDR10 support. Although Netflix is usually a bit slow to update its compatibility lists, and several of those included likely had the named support for some time, now it's officially officialer.
The new additions to the HD-compatible list are just below:
Tablets
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A with S Pen
- Samsung Galaxy Tab Active Pro
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite
Phones
- Samsung Galaxy A9
- Samsung Galaxy A10e
- Samsung Galaxy A30s
- Samsung Galaxy A50s
- Samsung Galaxy A51
- Samsung Galaxy A60
- Samsung Galaxy A70
- Samsung Galaxy A70s
- Samsung Galaxy A71
- Samsung Galaxy A80
- Samsung Galaxy M10s
- Samsung Galaxy M21
- Samsung Galaxy M30s
- Samsung Galaxy M31
- Samsung Galaxy M40
- Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite
- Samsung Galaxy S10 5G
- Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite
- Samsung Galaxy S20
- Samsung Galaxy S20+
- Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G
- Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra
- Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G
- Samsung Galaxy XCover 4s
- Samsung Galaxy XCover Pro
- Samsung Galaxy Z Flip
Chipsets
- MediaTek MT6768
- MediaTek MT6769
- MediaTek MT6779
- MediaTek MT6785
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
- Samsung Exynos 980
HDR10-comatible devices have been updated to include those below:
New HDR10
- Samsung Galaxy Fold
- Samsung Galaxy Fold 5G
- Samsung Galaxy Note 10+
- Samsung Galaxy S10 5G
- Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite
- Samsung Galaxy S20
- Samsung Galaxy S20+
- Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G
- Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra
- Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G
- Samsung Galaxy Z Flip
- Sony Xperia 1 II
- TCL 10 Pro
- Xiaomi Mi 10
- Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro
Note that Netflix has updated this list to include some upcoming devices, like the TCL 10 Pro and Xperia 1 II, that you can't snag just yet.
By far, the majority of the new additions are Samsung devices. That makes some sense, given that today is technically Galaxy S20 launch day. However, some older devices on the list above, Like the Note 10+, almost assuredly already had the stated support through Netflix. Historically, it can take the company a bit to update its site to include everything.
