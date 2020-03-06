The Fossil Sport is one of the least expensive Wear OS devices right now. Fossil introduced a few new colors recently, but if you're okay with the standard black/silver model, you can buy the watch for just $90 from Amazon right now. That's the lowest price it has been in a few months.

The Fossil Sport smartwatch has nearly every feature that Google's Wear OS platform can support, with the exception of LTE and a speaker (so you can't take calls on it). The watch has NFC for Google Pay, a heart rate sensor, a fully-circular AMOED screen, built-in GPS, an ambient light sensor for automatic brightness, and water resistance up to 30 meters underwater.

While the Fossil Sport isn't as fast and responsive as the more expensive Fossil Gen 5 series, since the Sport only has 500MB RAM, that limitation can be forgiven at this low price point. Check out our review for more details.