Sonos is backtracking on its contentious new trade-in program, which effectively bricked devices that were flipped into a "recycle mode" for a trade-in discount. Instead of ensuring all its old speakers end up in the garbage, the company is switching to a serial number-based validation system to snag a discount, and you can even hang onto your old, outdated speaker.

Although Sonos hasn't formally announced any change in policy at its blog or elsewhere, the news has been widely covered at venues such as Engadget and The Verge (presumably through a directly shared press release).

This change in policy doesn't affect the end of updates for legacy products, but it does mean those using them can snag a discount without having to contribute to the rising e-waste problem. Unfortunately, if you've already kicked an old Sonos product over into "recycle mode," you're out of luck — it can't be reversed, though you can contact Sonos' customer support and they may be able to help some other way.

With the new trade-in deal, you can still get a 30% discount for owning an older Sonos product, but now you don't have to give it up. You get to keep the older model even after purchasing an upgrade (not much of a "trade-in" anymore, eh?), and you can continue to use it, give it away, or even sell it if you like. The company doesn't seem to care.

Old speakers will still need to be separated off from newer ones in your home's Sonos configuration after May, and the company tells The Verge it will have more to say on that front in the coming weeks. Although the company said it would be axing updates entirely for its older products after that date, it previously backtracked on that stance, and is promising security fixes and bug patches for "as long as possible."