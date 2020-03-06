Oppo has announced the long-awaited follow up to the Find X at an event in London that was originally planned to have taken place at MWC. Two new models have been unveiled, with the Find X2 and Pro variant sharing mostly the same spec sheet but for a few key differentiators. They both include the Snapdragon 865 SoC, 12GB of RAM, and a stunning QHD+ 6.7-inch 120Hz OLED display with a punch-hole selfie camera cutout. At a separate event in China, the first Oppo Watch was also introduced with a somewhat familiar design.

Unlike the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra, Oppo lets you set the refresh rate to 120Hz at the highest resolution which should make for a viewing experience like no other on the market right now. On the rear, both phones have a triple camera system headed up by 48MP main sensors and periscope telephoto cameras, although different hardware is used in each. Camera features such as Ultra Night Mode, Ultra Steady Video (4k, 60fps), and 10x hybrid zoom promise stellar imaging performance.

Specs SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 RAM 12GB (LPDDR5) Storage 256GB (Find X2), 512GB (X2 Pro), both UFS 3.0 Display 6.7-inch, 120Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate, QHD+ (3168x1440) OLED, HDR10+, 100% DCI-P3 Rear cameras (Find X2 Pro) 48MP wide-angle (Sony IMX689, f/1.7, OIS, PDAF), 48MP Ultra Wide (Sony IMX586, f/2.2, 120° FoV), 13MP Periscope Telephoto (f/3.0, OIS, 10x hybrid/60x digital zoom) Rear cameras (Find X2) 48MP Wide Angle (Sony IMX586, f/1.7, OIS), 12MP Ultra Wide (Sony IMX708, f/2.2, 120° FoV), 13MP Periscope Telephoto (f./2.4, 5x hybrid/20x digital zoom) Front camera 32MP (f/2.4) Battery 4,200mAh (Find X2), 4,260mAh (X2 Pro), Super VOOC 2.0 65W fast charging Software ColorOS 7.1 (Android 10) Headphone jack No Other Single SIM, 5G NSA and SA, IP54 (Find X2), IP68 (X2 Pro), dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos, in-display fingerprint scanner Colors Black (ceramic), Ocean (glass, Find X2-only), Orange (vegan leather, X2 Pro-only) In the box Earphones, charger and USB-C cable, case

Battery capacities start at 4,200mAh are complemented by insane 65W Super VOOC fast charging — Oppo says this can fully charge the X2 Pro in just 28 minutes. Both phones are capable of SA/NSA dual-mode 5G thanks to the Snapdragon X55 modem, so they're ready to take advantage of next-gen mobile networks. With 12GB of RAM and at least 256GB of UFS 3.0 storage, the hardware should have no trouble handling whatever you throw at it. ColorOS 7.1 is based on Android 10, and by all accounts, it looks as though Oppo's skin has really matured with its latest iteration.

At a separate event held in China, Oppo also took the wraps of its first smartwatch, simply called Oppo Watch. The minimal branding matches the minimal styling that's clearly reminiscent of Apple's wearable, and we can only hope that it performs even half as well. It doesn't use Wear OS, but rather Oppo's own Android-based operating system, so that's an intriguing prospect. It sports a 1.91-inch AMOLED screen and an aluminum frame, while the usual host of activity tracking features are also on-board. Battery life is said to be 40 hours and it's water-resistant to 50m. It'll go on sale in China this month before coming to other markets in due course. Pricing starts at 1,499 CNY for the 41mm model, which is around $215.

The Find X2 will cost £899 when it goes on sale in the UK in early May, while the Find X2 Pro will sell for £1,099. For comparison, the Samsung Galaxy S20+ will set you back £999 while the S20 Ultra is £1,199 — so the X2 Pro is up there with the priciest of phones on the market in the UK.