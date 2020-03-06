Ever since Huawei saw itself caught amid the US-China trade quarrel, it has been scrambling to find a replacement for Google's ecosystem of apps. While its HMS Core is already doing a decent job as an alternative to the Google Play Services, the same can't be said about the company's AppGallery. It's missing many vital apps owners outside of China expect to have on their Android phones. To help grow this store, the company wants to incentivize developers with preferential revenue sharing for 24 months after they join the platform.

A dive into the AppGallery Joint Operations Service Agreement shows that Huawei differentiates between three categories for its incentive system: education, gaming, and others. Education apps will receive a standard 80% of the revenue they generate on Huawei's distribution platform, while the other two categories get 70%. The differences become more defined right after a developer joins the platform: Education and other apps will receive 100% of revenue between the first and twelfth month. After that, education applications still get 90% while other apps collect 85% for another twelve months. Games are entitled to 85% during the full 24 first months.

There's a catch, though: GizmoChina reports that this preferential sharing agreement will only come into effect for developers who sign up before June 30, 2020.

Developer

Apps Categories Standard Revenue Share Percentage (Huawei: Developer） Preferential Revenue Share Percentage（Huawei:Developer） The 1st month to the 12th month The 13th month to the 24th month Education 20%:80% 0%:100% 10%:90% Gaming 30%:70% 15%:85% 15%:85% Media and Entertainment, Tools, Communication, Books and References, Photography, Food and Drink, Travel and Navigation, Travel and Accommodation, Shopping, Business, Kids, Finance, Sports and Health, Lifestyle and Convenience, Cars, and Personalized Themes. 30%:70% 0%:100% 15%:85%

The move could certainly entice smaller dev studios that offer paid apps or rely on in-app purchases to make the switch, but the question remains if it'll also pull in all the big players. We almost certainly won't see Google apps in the Huawei store, but Microsoft, Amazon, Snapchat, Reddit, and many popular European developers have already joined it. The list of prominent absentees includes Facebook, Twitter, and Spotify.

Google, in comparison, only offers a blanket 70:30 revenue sharing option for paid apps and in-app purchases, though it relaxed this rule for subscriptions — for these, developers permanently get 85%. In an ideal world, Huawei's push for more developer revenue might also make Google reconsider its 30% Play Store tax, but that's unlikely — after all, most apps on the AppGallery will go back to the same 70:30 revenue sharing system that Google (and Apple) established.