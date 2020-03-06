Audiophiles have long been happy to spend what most of us would consider obscene amounts of money on speakers, and these ultra-premium products are slowly adopting "smart" features like Google Assistant. Bang & Olufsen has a new Assistant-powered speaker called the Beosound Balance. It'll cost you $2,250, but it probably sounds pretty good.

The Beosound Balance comes in either natural oak or black oak finishes, both of which have a cylindrical fabric-covered speaker on the top. B&O says the Beosound Balance has active room compensation to adjust the sound based on your space. It features two 5.25-inch bass drivers and a pair of two-inch full-range drivers. There's also a single 0.75-inch tweeter on the front and two more three-inch full-range drivers on the rear to fill out the sound. You can even buy two speakers and set them up in stereo mode.

It has touch controls on the top, but you can also control everything with your voice thanks to Google Assistant. It's the same Assistant experience you'd get on a cheaper device like the Home Max or Nest Mini. You can purchase the Beosound Balance right now with free next day delivery. That's the least B&O can do when asking $2,250 for a speaker. This isn't even the first time the company has dipped its toe in the Assistant water. It previously added Assistant to the $2,000 Beosound 1 and 2. Similarly, the Beosound Balance is a new version of the company's existing non-voice speaker.