Article Contents
Welcome to Friday, everyone. Now that the weekend is almost here, it's time again to check out all of the app and game sales currently available on the Google Play Store. Most notably, the full version unlock for the music player Poweramp is half-off, and if you're looking for games, then you should definitely check out the discounts for Bridge Constructor Portal and G30 - A Memory Maze. As always, I've highlighted all of the interesting titles in bold to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are 23 temporarily free and 34 on-sale apps and games for the end of the week.
Free
Apps
- Battery Widget $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Camera 4K Pro - Perfect, Selfie, Video, Photo $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- RAL + NCS color chart, fan deck. Wall paint tester $4.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Card Vault Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
Games
- Element TD $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 hours
- HEXASMASH • Wrecking Ball Physics Puzzle $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Into the Sky $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Bricks Crash $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Cartoon Craft $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Rusty Memory VIP :Survival $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Shadow of Death: Dark Knight - Stickman Fighting $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- The Celestial Tree VIP $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- [VIP] DungeonMon : Idle Merge Monster $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- [VIP]Infinity Dungeon 2- Summoner Girl and Zombies $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Legend Summoners Premium $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- NABOKI $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 hours
- Tap Town - Soul Event $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- The Lost Ship $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Wonder Knights VIP : Retro Shooter RPG $3.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Zombie Defence Premium : Tap Game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Man-Eating Plant VIP $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Stickman Legends: Shadow War Offline Fighting Game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Gold & Black Icon Pack 9010+ icons $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Sale
Apps
- Serverless Bluetooth Keyboard/Mouse Premium $3.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 hours
- ServoTrack Pro $8.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 2 days
- PDF Editor & Creator , Tool , Merge , Watermark $9.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Day by Day Organizer PRO $4.49 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 4 days
- Wifi Auto PRO $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Lucidity Level: Lucid Dreaming Tool/Dream Journal $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Blue Light Filter & Night Mode - Night Shift Pro $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Drink Water Reminder Pro - Water Tracker $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- English Word Formation $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Photo Editor And Filter Pro $5.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Poweramp Full Version Unlocker $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 6 days
Games
- The Angry Banana $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
- Dark Parables: Queen of Sands (Full) $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- PowBall Renaissance $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 3 days
- Survival Horror-Number 752 (Out of isolation) $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Math Path $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 4 days
- Z.O.N.A Shadow of Lemansk Post-apocalyptic shooter $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Bleentoro Pro $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Vodobanka Pro $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Lovecraft's Untold Stories $9.99 -> $4.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Bridge Constructor Medieval $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Bridge Constructor Portal $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Dead Age $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- G30 - A Memory Maze $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Shiny The Firefly $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Skilltree Saga $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- The Inner World $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- The Inner World - The Last Wind Monk $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Toby: The Secret Mine $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Board | Xperia™ Theme + icons $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Sketch on sheet | Xperia™ Theme + icons $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Dark Sensation -Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Rounded - Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Pixel Square - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $1.19; Sale ends in 6 days
Comments