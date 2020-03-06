The Android 10 update for the OnePlus 7 Pro 5G is now officially rolling out. Previously spotted hitting some devices in the UK a bit early, OnePlus today announced the full changelog for the 5G-powered phone's new Android 10 build, making good on its earlier promise to deliver the update in the first quarter of this year, though we haven't spotted any signs yet that the update is landing for Sprint versions of the phone (yet).
It's probably not fair to compare across versions, but this release's numbering would appear to bring it to parity with the non-5G OnePlus 7 Pro. The full changelog for this release is just below:
Changelog:
- System
- Upgraded to Android 10
- Brand new UI design
- Enhanced location permissions for privacy
- New customization feature in Settings allowing you to choose icon shapes to be displayed in the Quick Settings
- Full Screen Gestures
- Added inward swipes from the left or right edge of the screen to go back
- Added a bottom navigation bar to allow switching left or right for recent apps
- Game Space
- New Game Space feature now joins all your favorite games in one place for easier access and better gaming experience
- Contextual Info
- Intelligent info based on specific times, locations and events for Ambient Display (Settings - Display - Ambient Display - Contextual info)
- Message
- Now possible to block spam by keywords for Message (Messages - Spam - Settings -Blocking settings)
Headlining changes, of course, include a bump to the latest stable version of Android, of which OnePlus' skin is one of the best. That means the fully gestural navigation system, enhanced system-wide dark theme support, and plenty more changes. You can check out both the short and long versions of what to look forward to.
Other OnePlus-specific changes include a new "Contextual info" screen, which has gone by at least one other name in the past, and which shows details like currently playing music and calendar events on the sadly not-always-on Ambient Display.
The rollout is explicitly staged, so not everyone will be getting it at once. Still, we haven't seen any reports just yet that the version sold by Sprint is receiving the update. It might be telling, but OnePlus previously included a caveat in its original promise regarding the Android 10 update schedule, explicitly mentioning "Europe" when it talked about the Q1 release date.
- Source:
- OnePlus
