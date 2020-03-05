After a month of testing in beta, WhatsApp's dark mode went live this week for everyone. That left professional users a little behind, as WhatsApp Business was still on the white-only interface. The app's latest update puts it back on par by bringing this promised dark theme.
Version 2.20.24 of WhatsApp Business has a new Theme menu under Settings -> Chats. Like the regular app, you can choose the light or dark mode, or have it follow the system setting. This should work on Android 10, but could also possibly be compatible with certain devices on Android 9 (depends on OEM, battery saver mode, forced night mode, etc...). If you've used this theme on the main WhatsApp app, you know what to expect: everything looks the same.
WHAT'S NEW
- Dark mode is now available. Try it by going to Settings > Chats > Theme > select ‘Dark’. For users on Android 10, dark mode is enabled automatically when you turn it on in system settings.
WhatsApp Business v2.20.24 is rolling out on the Play Store for everyone, but if you prefer to download it manually, you can grab it from APK Mirror.
Comments