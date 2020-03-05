Realme is fast making a name for itself as the best bang for buck around, and its latest budget models bear that out. The former Oppo sub-brand has announced the Realme 6 and Realme 6 Pro, both of which feature 90Hz screens, 64MP quad-camera systems, and 30W fast charging. Miraculously, all of that can be had for less than $200.

The Realme 6 Pro is the first phone to ship with Qualcomm's 8nm Snapdragon 720G mobile platform. Its FHD+ (2400x1080), 90Hz LCD display with 120Hz sampling rate measures 6.6 inches diagonally and houses a double hole-punch cutout with 16MP (wide) and 8MP (ultra-wide, 105°) cameras. On the back, the 64MP main sensor is accompanied by a 12MP telephoto lens, 8MP ultra-wide (119°), and a macro lens. The battery is 4,300mAh and comes with a 30W fast-charger in the box — that's good for 62% juice in just 60 mins. It's priced at Rs16,999 (~$230) for the base 6/64GB model up to Rs.18,999 (~$260) for 8/128GB. That's a lot of phone for very little money.

Realme 6 Pro

On the cheaper end, the Realme 6 is powered by a MediaTek Helio G90T chipset, sports a slightly smaller 6.5-inch FHD+, 90Hz LCD display with the same 120Hz sampling rate with a hole punch 16MP selfie cam, and has a battery capacity of 4,300mAh with 30W fast charging. The four rear cameras consist of a 64MP main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, B&W portrait lens, and a 2MP macro lens. Pricing in India starts at Rs.12,999 (~$180) for 4GB of RAM with 64GB of storage and goes up to Rs.15,999 for the 8/128GB model. Both phones will be coming to European and Southeast Asian markets in the near future.

Realme 6

At the same time, the Realme Band is announced as the company's first-ever wearable. The fitness tracker has a 24.cm color display, offers real-time heart rate monitoring and sleep tracking, and it will also tell you when it's time to get off your arse and take a walk. Its IP68 rating makes it suitable for a range of sports which it also tracks automatically, and it can plug directly into a USB-A port to charge. At just Rs.16,999 (~$20), it's cheap as chips and will give similar products from Honor and Xiaomi a run for their money.