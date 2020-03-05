Not even a year after the great John Legend lent his voice to Google Assistant, it's been made clear that his graces are indeed only temporary. Google has announced that his cameo voice will no longer be available from March 23.

Legend's Assistant voice was a long time in the making, having been announced all the way back at Google I/O 2018. After missing its "later this year" goalpost, it was only in April last year that his pipes finally started getting around to people. Users could hear him give out weather and finance information, facts about music and his wife, Chrissy Teigen, and a few other important things and tidbits here and there.

"#HeyGoogle, serenade me one more time.” Enjoy @JohnLegend’s cameo Google Assistant voice before it comes to an end on March 23. https://t.co/C4vAzyl3x7 — Google (@Google) March 5, 2020

Google did say at the outset that his voice would only be available to United States users in English for a limited time, but it did not elaborate how long it would be. Alas, you now have only a couple weeks left to enjoy A Good Night... or two. If you don't have it on your device, tell Assistant "Hey Google, talk like a Legend."

If you feel like you'll miss out on a personal piece of celebrity, don't worry, Assistant also has a cameo voice from comedian Issa Rae — just say "Hey Google, talk like Issa."