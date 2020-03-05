Tablets are a niche market these days, but Amazon's Fire series remains popular for people who read a lot of eBooks, or watch of Netflix and want something larger than their phone. Competitively priced at $80, the Fire 8 is already a bargain. Order two of them before March 16th, though, and you'll get $50 off. Two tablets for $110 isn't a deal to be sniffed at, so if you're looking for a cheap tablet and feel like getting another one for a friend, this is the deal for you.



There are some terms and conditions worth mentioning, however. Only Fire 8 devices bought directly from Amazon themselves are eligible for this offer, so make sure that it isn't a "fulfilled by Amazon" device or you won't get the $50 off. If you and a friend decide to go halves on this deal, both tablets must be shipped to the same address, so keep that in mind as well. The full T&Cs can be found on the Amazon listing. Once your new tablet arrives, make sure to install the Play Store to get the best experience.