



When Google first introduced YouTube Music, it promised to port over all Play Music features to it. The execution has been excruciatingly slow, but it looks like we're getting there. Google seems to be in the final stages of preparing upload functionality for YouTube Music, as a support page has popped up that explains how you can add your own files to the streaming service. The feature doesn't seem to be live for anyone yet, though.

The support document describes two ways to add music. You can either drag and drop files into the music.youtube.com web player or click on your account icon in the top right corner there. A progress bar will show up, and you'll get a message once the songs have been successfully added. Google states FLAC, M4A, MP3, OGG, and WMA files are supported.

To view and manage your content once the feature is live, head to Library -> Songs -> Uploads or Library -> Albums -> Uploads. To access these songs in the app, you'll need to use version 3.51 or newer, which has been published at the beginning of February and should have rolled out widely already. Just like in Play Music, you'll be able to listen to your own music offline and ad-free, even if you're not subscribed to the streaming service.

The support site additionally includes a note for Play Music users, stating Google will provide them with a way to seamlessly transfer their music in the future. In it, the company also affirms that the service is not going anywhere just yet and that it'll "give you plenty of advance notice" before retiring it. This might become one of the best service transitions in the history of the company — meanwhile, Inbox fans are still dearly missing promised features in Gmail.