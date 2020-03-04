The OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Lite have been on our radar for months, but questions are still hanging about further specifics, including the dreaded price range. While macroeconomic factors are wreaking havoc with supply chains, some new intelligence out of India could illuminate exactly what parts we're dealing with and how much we may expect to pay for either phone.
That intel comes from leaks blogger Ishan Agarwal through online retailer 91mobiles.
Coming to the higher end OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro, well, you know already that they will be getting 120hz Punch Hole Display. The 8 Pro will feature Dual 5G support for sure and will also get 30W Reverse Wireless Charging Support. Yes, both normal and Reverse.https://t.co/Kv7jtVuYO7
— Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) March 4, 2020
The 8 Lite is said to run with an unspecified MediaTek chipset — rumors have suggested it could be the 5G-capable Dimensity 1000, but that's not for sure — 8GB of RAM, and options for either 128GB or 256GB of internal storage. It's expected to have a 6.4" AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a fingerprint sensor embedded within and three rear cameras at 48MP, 16MP, and 12MP in resolution, though we don't know what roles they'll play. The battery could measure out at 4,000mAh and is expected to support 30-watt Warp Charging. And, of course, there's Android 10 wrapped into it all.
For that stack, Agarwal is told that UK buyers can expect to pay £400 ($513). The OnePlus 7T, priced at £549, would like a similar buy, but we'll have to wait to see if the company will introduce 5G support to a base model like this.
Some speculators also question whether the introduction of this model signals abnormally inflated pricing for the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro. While we'd suspect that other component upgrades like OnePlus's previously announced 120Hz Fluid Display and Qualcomm's much more expensive Snapdragon 865 chipset will factor heavily here, we can't be certain of the margin just yet.
Other details for the OnePlus 8 include a 6.55" display, 48MP, 16MP, and 2MP rear cameras, a 32MP selfie camera, and three major memory configs: 6GB RAM and 128GB storage; 8 + 128, and; 12 + 256. The Pro is expected to bring on a 4,500mAh battery, 50W Super Warp charging, 30W wireless charging coming into the phone as well as going out to accessories, and "Dual 5G support" — which we're not entirely clear on whether that means dual-SIM, simultaneous 5G and LTE, or dual 5GHz Wi-Fi connectivity.
As I said yesterday, expect the launch to be Mid-April, particularly 14 April. https://t.co/pJePBATl4V
— Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) March 4, 2020
Agarwal expects a launch event to happen around April 14.
- Source:
- 91mobiles / @ishanagarwal24
Comments