Parties are nothing without good music. If you want to make a great impression, you should consider getting a JBL PartyBox, which is a massive speaker with built-in LEDs. It's essentially all you need to light up your parties and blast your favorite tunes. With this deal, you can snatch the PartyBox 300 for $380, which is $70 off the price it's been selling for lately.

The speaker features two 6.5-inch woofers with three 2.5-inch tweeters. It supports wireless stereo, USB, RCA, and also has inputs for an external microphone and even a guitar. The PartyBox 300 is not a compact speaker, but it comes with a 10,000mAh battery, letting you place it anywhere to play music for about 18 hours on a single charge.