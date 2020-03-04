With all of the local banks and credit unions in the US, it seems like Google Pay will never stop finding more to add support for. Case in point: since our last update in mid-January, Google has gone ahead and partnered with 67 more stateside banks and credit unions.

Without further ado, here's the list:

American Heritage Bank (OK)

Arizona Bank & Trust

Auburn University Credit Union (AL)

Availa Bank (IA)

Bank of Belleville (IL)

Bank of Brenham, N.A. (TX)

Bank of Franklin County (MO)

Bank of Lincoln County (TN)

Bank of Oak Ridge

Bowater Employees Credit Union

Capital Credit Union

CIBM Bank (IL)

Citizens State Bank (TX)

Clark County Credit Union

Clinton National Bank

Coastal Community Bank (WA)

Cone Credit Union (WI)

County Bank (MO)

EmergencyResponders Credit Union

Falcon Internatioal Bank (TX)

Farmers State Bank (IA-Mason City)

Farmers State Bank of Hamel (MN)

Fayetteville Bank (TX)

Floridacentral Credit Union (FL)

Franklin First Federal Credit Union

Fulton Savings Bank (NY)

Garrett State Bank (IN)

Genesee Regional Bank (NY)

Haverhill Fire Department Credit Union (MA)

Illinois Bank and Trust

Iowa State Bank (Algona, IA)

Iowa State Bank (Ireton, IA)

Jefferson Security Bank

KC Area Credit Union (MO)

Legence Bank

Logix Federal Credit Union (CA)

Macon-Atlanta State Bank (MO)

Methuen Federal Credit Union (MA)

Mi Bank (MI)

Minnesota Bank & Trust

Money Network Financial, LLC

Multipli Credit Union

Northwest Federal Credit Union (VA)

Oostburg State Bank (WI)

Orion Federal Credit Union (TN)

Peru FSB

Phelps County Bank (MO)

Pioneer FCU

Reliance State Bank (IA)

Riverwind Bank (AR)

Sabine State Bank and Trust Company (LA)

Self Lender

St. Mary's and Affiliates Credit Union (WI)

State Bank of Lizton

Sunstate FCU

Tandem Bank (GA)

Tennessee Bank & Trust

Texell CU

The Savings Bank (MA)

The Wilmington Savings Bank (OH)

TransferWise

United Savings Bank

Unity Catholic Federal Credit Union (OH)

University Bank (MI)

Washington State Employees Credit Union (WSECU)

Western Cooperative Credit Union (ND)

Wisconsin Bank & Trust

If you're just now trying to get into Google Pay, you can check if your bank or credit union is supported here. With nearly 2400 current partners in the US, we give it good odds that you'll be good to go.