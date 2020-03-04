Talk about a welcome surprise. Konami has silently released Castlevania: Symphony of the Night on the Google Play Store, and you can grab it today for $2.99. More importantly, this is a quality release that brings controller support, a new continue feature, content from the Sega Saturn version, and is displayed in the original 4:3 aspect ratio, so it's most likely a port of the PSP version. Really, the only thing that is missing from today's release is Nvidia Shield support.

Castlevania: Symphony of the Night is highly regarded as one of the best Metroidvania games ever made, mainly because it was the first game in the series to fully embrace exploration-based platforming gameplay (like what you would find in the Metroid series). However, the fact that Koji Igarashi is the one who created such a highly polished product surely doesn't hurt its position in the history books as the game that started the Metroidvania genre, which has now expanded well beyond the bounds of Metroid and Castlevania.

This is why the arrival of Symphony of the Night on Android is a welcome surprise, especially since it's a premium release that forgoes any in-app purchases or advertisements. I'm definitely excited to see external controllers supported out of the box, though the missing Nvidia Shield support leaves me scratching my head since the game already supports physical controllers. Another downside to the controller support is that there is currently no way to remap the layout. This also carries over to the unadjustable on-screen controls.

Now I know hardcore fans won't be enthused that the Android release of Castlevania: Symphony of the Night is a PSP port, since many consider the original PS1 version the better option out of the two, though it's not like there aren't already ways to play the original PS1 version on Android through a wide selection of emulators. The way I see it, $2.99 isn't too much to ask for a PSP port, even when PSP games are also easily emulated on Android. I appreciate the convenience of the Play Store. Plus, it's not like $2.99 is going to break the bank, so I'm all for putting my money where my mouth is by supporting quality games when I see them. So if you feel the same, you can purchase Castlevania: Symphony of the Night for $2.99 through the Play Store widget linked below.