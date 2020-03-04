Article Contents
Welcome to Wednesday, everyone. After starting the week off strong on Monday, I'm glad to report that there are more than a few quality sales on offer today as well. Most notably, all of Raw Fury's titles are on sale today, including Bad North. Of course, if looking for more games to pick up today, you should also take a look at the sales for Agent A: A puzzle in disguise and Football Manager 2020 Mobile. As always, I've highlighted all of the interesting titles in bold to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are 36 temporarily free and 42 on-sale apps and games for the middle of the week.
Free
Apps
- Unit Converter (Pega Pro) - Premium $7.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- German-English Translator $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Italian-English Translator $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Pedometer - GPS Tracker $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Spanish-English Translator $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Ray Watermark - Watermark with QR, Logo, Text $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Selfie Art - photo editor $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Super Dad $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Winemapp $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Augustro Music Player $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Boundo: System Tool Set $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Filter Caller (Whitelist Edition) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- GO Speed Booster Pro - Cleaner & Booster $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Kosmos - Work Time Tracker, Job Timesheet $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- RAM & Game Booster by Augustro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Text Analyzer Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Pro vCard, MeCard, BizCard QR: create, generate QR $4.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
- Unbroken Soul $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- AceSpeeder3 $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- The Rich King VIP - Amazing Clicker $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- ZIC: Zombies in City — Island survival $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Galaxy Warrior: Alien Attack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Gun Factory - Crafting Tycoon $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Riddle Me 2019 - A Riddles game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Tartle's RPG Apparatus for D&D $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- College Days - Spring Break $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Fast Calc $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Block Puzzle $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Superhero Armor: City War - Robot Fighting Premium $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Peppa Pig: Sports Day $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Nora's Dream $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in ?
Icon packs & customization
- Gif Live Wallpapers : Animated Live Wallpapers $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Planets Live Wallpaper Plus $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- MIUI 10 - icon pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- iOS Lines - Neon icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Cuticon Square - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
Sale
Apps
- 🍎Calorie counter PLUS - Macros food tracker $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Ear Training PRO $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Change DNS Pro (No Root 3G/Wifi) $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- E Numbers Halal and Haram $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Sharp Harp $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Telescope calculator (no ads) $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Bluetooth Splitter Pro $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Augustro VPN: Unlimited VPN & No Subscription $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Europe map $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Premium English Irregular Verbs $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Spirit level / bubble level PRO - no ads $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
Games
- Random Dungeon & Map Generator for D&D 5e & PF 1 $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
- Blox $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- M.A.C.E. Space Shooter $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Tap Blox Full $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Tower UP DX $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Monster RPG 3 $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 3 days
- Monster RPG 2 $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Funny Bunny Adventures: Fairy Tale $3.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Cooking trip: Back on the road $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Football Manager 2020 Mobile $8.99 -> $5.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Lost Artifacts: Time Machine $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Solitaire Halloween Story $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Agent A: A puzzle in disguise $2.99 -> $1.90; Sale ends in 6 days
- CHAMBER $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- VGBAnext - Universal Console Emulator $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Bad North: Jotunn Edition $4.99 -> $3.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Dandara $5.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Greenskin Invasion $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Kathy Rain $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Kenshō $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Kingdom: New Lands $9.99 -> $4.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Whispers of a Machine $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Arcade Daze XP $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- CRiOS Fluo - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Miui 11 - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Dark Sensation -Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Flora : Material Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Iggy-Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Light Sensation Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Pixie R Icon Pack (Theme) $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Rounded - Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
