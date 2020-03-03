More than a year after launch, Google is still bringing slow, but tangible improvements to YouTube Music. While the ability to upload your own tracks to the service isn't yet live, we now have confirmation that it's coming. A little less exciting piece of news is that the app is testing a new, improved Now Playing interface.

The point of this new UI is to make everything clearer. Shuffle and repeat buttons are no longer hidden in the sliding queue overlay, and lyrics are more prominently displayed instead of being mysteriously concealed behind the information button. There are also several cosmetic changes, including a centered album art and progress bar, a toggle for song/video, and some reshuffling of the different buttons.

Left: Old. Right: New.

The bottom pull-up menu now takes over most of the screen when expanded, leaving a little now playing bar on top of it. It's also tabbed, with the existing Up Next queue as well as the new Lyrics tab.

Left: Old. Right: New.

This change appears to be rolling out server-side. Our tipster is on v3.53.51 of the app (APK Mirror), but we weren't able to replicate despite running the same version.