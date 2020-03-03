Your Twitter timeline is likely a cacophony of voices and topics. The more you scroll the more you have to exercise brain gymnastics to understand the context and meaning of each tweet. Custom lists help you narrow down that overwhelming timeline into a more palatable, less crowded list of tweets which are closer in scope. Twitter is now simplifying access to these custom lists: By pinning them, you'll transform the app's homescreen into a swipeable tabbed interface with your lists right next to your main timeline.

Twitter started teasing these "customizable timelines" last June, then rolled them out to iOS in September. Android users were left out of that change. Now, several Android users have started noticing the option to pin lists, which in turn shows them as tabs on their homescreen.

To try this out, open the side menu in Twitter, tap Lists, tap the pin icon next to any list you'd like to quickly access. Then you need to close the Twitter app (including removing it from Recents) and launch it again to trigger the tabs interface.

Left: Regular Twitter homescreen. Middle: Pinned lists. Right: Tabbed UI with pinned lists.

It seems that this feature is limited to the latest Twitter alpha v8.33.0. All of us who have the ability to pin lists are running that one, whereas those with v8.31 and 8.32 don't see it. We're a small sample though, so it could still be enabled server-side. To help your chances, join the testing program and make sure you're on the most recent alpha.