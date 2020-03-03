A lot of games take themselves pretty seriously. Serious Sam, despite the name, is not one of them. This over-the-top shooter franchise features big guns and even bigger monsters, and now you can play it on Google Stadia. You get three games in the bundle, allowing for hours of mindless blasting.

The Serious Sam Collection costs $29.99 and includes three games: Serious Sam HD: The First Encounter, Serious Sam HD: The Second Encounter, and Serious Sam 3: BFE. The first two titles are HD remakes of the original game and its sequel. Those were released in 2001 and 2002, respectively. Serious Sam 3: BFE came along in 2011, and it's largely unchanged on Stadia.

The Serious Sam games have a backstory involving an alien invasion, but it's not exactly central to the gameplay. It's just an excuse to battle massive swarms of alien monsters in various exotic locales. All three games are very fast-paced shooters, and Stadia does have occasional latency issues. Hopefully Google's cloud gaming service is up to the task.