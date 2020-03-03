Motorola's newest batch of Moto G phones have yet to hit the market, but at least we do know exactly what the Moto G Stylus and Moto G Power have in store for us when they finally go on sale. One of the newest unknowns to apparently leak, however, is a little something called the Moto G8 Power Lite. And, besides a few pictures, we don't know much about it.

Those pictures come from WinFuture's Roland Quandt on Twitter and show a phone that looks a lot like the Moto G8 that was leaked in late January.

Motorola Moto G8 Power Lite. — Roland Quandt (still going to Not-MWC) (@rquandt) March 3, 2020

Whereas the Moto G or G8 Power — what it's called depends on where you read about this device — has four cameras, this Power Lite thing appears to have three of them much like the regular G8 is said to have. Otherwise, there's not much visual difference to distinguish between the two.

The G Power has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, and a 5,000mAh battery. We're not sure where exactly the Lite will sell and where it will cut corners on the spec sheet, but those will be the big ticket items to watch for.

The G8 series should begin retailing in earnest sometime this spring.