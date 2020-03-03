We last talked about PUBG Mobile when the 0.16.5 patch landed in January, and so it would appear that the month of February was completely skipped now that patch 0.17.0 is here at the beginning of March. As expected, this is an unorganized update, even worse than previous months, since the majority of content advertised in this patch won't actually go live today. Season 12 does not start until March 9th, and the Amusement Park Mode in Classic Erangel won't arrive until March 12th. There's also some type of Artic Mode coming too, but a date hasn't even been provided for that. Still, today's patch brings with it a few changes that are actually live as of this morning, which I'll detail in the body below.
So now that the 0.17.0 patch for PUBG Mobile has officially landed, it's time to pore over the changelog to see what's on offer and what's coming down the pike. As it stands, there's a new AirDrop weapon that's live today, the DBS Shotgun. The Hardcore Mode has made a return for Arcade play, and a Death Replay has been added to the game so players can watch how they die. Oh, and a colorblind mode has been added to the game's settings, which is a nice surprise.
The major additions expected from today's 0.17.0 patch won't arrive immediately. As I already mentioned, Season 12 does not start until March 9th, which will bring with it a second chance to play some classic arcade games in 2gether We Play. There's also an Amusement Park Mode coming to Classic Erangel, which will afford players a chance to enter an amusement park during Erangel matchmaking in the Classic Mode, but the amusement park won't arrive until March 12th. Then there's some sort of upcoming Arctic Mode that has something to do with a survival experience, but details are still light, and a release date hasn't been provided.
WHAT'S NEW
2nd Anniversary is here with an Amusement Park at Erangel!
1) Join a match on Erangel for a chance to experience the Amusement Park.
2) Games and attractions include Shooting Range, Gashapon Machines, and a Trampoline!
3) Try out the Reverse Bungee - launch into the air to new heights!
Hardcore Mode
1) No sound prompts and manual actions are required to pick-up and open/close doors, all to give you a more realistic experience.
As you can see, the Play Store changelog highlights the more interesting or upcoming additions to the game, but if you'd like to really dive deep into the minutia of the latest patch for PUBG Mobile, you'll want to cruise on over to the PUBG Mobile News section of the official website. Of course, if you'd prefer to play the game to check out the new changes that arrived today, you can always install the title through the Play Store widget linked below.
Press Release
PUBG MOBILE REVEALS MASSIVE UPDATE AND UPCOMING FESTIVE CONTENT FOR SECOND ANNIVERSARY: “2GETHER WE PLAY”
The massive update delivers return of Hardcore Mode, new weapon and features in Classic Mode, upcoming Anniversary celebration and Royale Pass Season 12
LOS ANGELES – March 3, 2020 – PUBG MOBILE released the 0.17.0 version update today, delivering a massive wave of content including the return of Hardcore Mode in Arcade, along with new features and improvements of Classic Mode. Today’s update also introduces a fresh and diverse gameplay experience in the upcoming new season with festive Anniversary theme “2GETHER WE PLAY.” Players can drop in the new updates for free on the App Store and Google Play.
After countless requests from PUBG MOBILE payers and community members, the beloved Hardcore Mode has officially returned to the Arcade. In Hardcore Mode, all sound prompts have been removed and manual actions are required like pick-up and opening doors for an even more realistic experience and competitive challenge.
In addition, various new content has been added for Classic Mode including:
· New Air Drop Weapon: DBS – As the best weapon for high damage at close range, the DBS is a double-barrel shotgun which can only be found via Air Drop. It fires 2 shots per magazine and holds 14 rounds of 12 Gauge ammo per reload, and can be equipped with the Holo Sight, Red Dot and 2x to 6x scopes
· Brothers In Arms System – Players can register as Rookie or Veteran and play together in the battle of Classic Mode. Veterans with rich game experience can guide rookies in the game and receive great rewards, during which the rookies can learn from the veterans and master the game quickly
· Death Replay function – Players now can watch from the attacker's perspective for a certain time prior to their deaths.
· Universal Marks – Players can now mark locations, supplies, vehicles, death crates and doors for teammates, allowing for quick communication
· Colorblind Mode – In Graphics Settings, this new mode provides more color options for in-game indicators, such as Poison, Smoke, and Auxiliary Lines for people with color blindness
· Teammate Volume Control – Players now can adjust the voice volume of individual teammates in battle
· Firearm balancing and other improvements
To celebrate upcoming Second Anniversary of PUBG MOBILE, Royale Pass Season 12 themed “2gether We Play” will arrive in game beginning on Monday, March 9, delivering a fresh wave of festive gear, challenges and rewards. Players can also have a chance to enter Amusement Park Mode in the classic Erangel map beginning on Thursday, March 12, where interactive games and attractions will appear. Players can also participate the upcoming Anniversary Celebration Event in game for exclusive rewards and achievements.
Stay tuned for more details about the PUBG MOBILE 2nd Anniversary, which arrives later in March. PUBG MOBILE is available to download for free on the App Store and Google Play.
