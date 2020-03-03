The Dow has been on a rollercoaster of a ride, suffering last week from its worst decline since 2008 before rebounding a record 5% this past Monday. While traders have rejoiced the quick turnaround, users of the popular stock trading app Robinhood are furious over a major service outage that has prevented them from trading stocks during this pivotal time.

On Monday afternoon, the first full trading day of March, Robinhood acknowledged via Twitter that the Robinhood app was experiencing a system-wide outage that prevented users from purchasing or trading stocks during the largest Dow surge in a decade.

We are still experiencing system-wide issues. Our team is continuing to work to resolve this and we’ll provide updates as they become available. We apologize again for the trouble this has caused and appreciate your patience with us as we work to resume service. — Robinhood Help (@AskRobinhood) March 2, 2020

Frustrated users were quick to respond on Twitter. Some called upon Robinhood to reimbursement them for money lost during the surge, while others threatened a class action lawsuit for damages. Many users even tagged the FTC in hopes that the agency would intervene.

The cause of the outage has still not been revealed, leaving users to speculate as to what went wrong. Some believe the outage to be fueled by an error within Robinhood's source code that doesn't account for leap day. Robinhood was also down on March 2, 2016, itself a leap day.

Hey @RobinhoodApp did someone forget to add isleap() to your python module? Imagine losing thousands of dollars because someone didn’t code for the leap year. It’s looking for 3/03 data and throwing errors out the ass. #robinhoodapp pic.twitter.com/t907LANcBo — Jtech63 (@jtech63) March 2, 2020

The mass influx of users caused by the stock market surge could be another possibility for the outage, though this is also speculation. We will update this article if and when Robinhood releases a formal statement regarding the cause of this issue.

Robinhood is currently back up and running. We’re testing through the night, and you may observe some downtime as we prepare for tomorrow. — Robinhood Help (@AskRobinhood) March 3, 2020

Robinhood was back online for a short time Monday night before crashing again on Tuesday morning. At the time we published this piece, Robinhood has been largely restored with full functionality expected to be available soon. For the latest updates, check out Robinhood's service status page here.