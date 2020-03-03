WhatsApp has been testing dark mode for a little while, enabling the feature for those participating in the beta program back in January. Today, WhatsApp announced that dark mode is now ready for the spotlight (or, lack of light, we guess), and will be rolling out over the next few days.
The developers decided to go with a dark gray and off-white rather than pure black, aiming to reduce eye strain. Dark mode is available for all devices running Android 9 and above, and iPhones running iOS 13. In Android 9, you'll need to switch themes yourself in the app's settings menu, and on Android 10, you can use that toggle to set it permanently to one theme or obey your system settings.
Dark mode will be rolling out on the Play Store over the next few days, but as always, APK Mirror has you covered if you want it right now.
