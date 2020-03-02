Xiaomi’s sub-brand Redmi became popular in some Asian markets with its budget-friendly range, but started venturing into the premium segment last year, after it was turned into a standalone brand, much like Poco. Despite now having a broader device portfolio, Redmi has maintained its focus on the lower end of the spectrum, where it continues to get the maximum traction. Expanding its popular sub-$200 Note series, the Chinese brand will announce the Redmi Note 9 series next week in India.

Brace yourselves for the biggest #Redmi product launch of 2020! 🤩#ProCamerasMaxPerformance is going to be nothing like you have ever seen before! A new #RedmiNote is coming on 12th March! 😎 RT and share this EPIC announcement. 🙌 #ILoveRedmiNote pic.twitter.com/1SqCT0pu3o — Redmi India (@RedmiIndia) March 2, 2020

The Twitter page of Redmi India posted a teaser earlier today, revealing that the 2018 Redmi Note 8 line is set to get its follow-up on March 12. The image accompanying the tweet includes a prominent ‘9’ with what looks like a camera housing having four sensors. Xiaomi is touting both the camera and performance aspects of the upcoming handsets in this teaser. The Note-branded devices released in the past few years have always had two variants—one standard and another with the Pro moniker. Though Xiaomi hasn’t explicitly mentioned anything about the Pro model, it is expected to follow the trend and bring two phones this time around too.

Around the same time the tweet was posted, a page dedicated to the Redmi Note 9 series went live on Amazon India’s website. The graphics series on that page stresses on the gaming, design, and fast charging capabilities, besides reiterating the camera and performance part. With this Amazon listing, it’s safe to say that the Redmi Note 9 series will retail exclusively through the online store, alongside Mi's stores and other offline channels. There is no word on when the new phones will come to other international markets after their debut in India.