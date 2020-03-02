You would think that Android One phones are usually among the first to get new OS releases, but many Nokia devices and the Xiaomi Mi A3 prove this wrong, as a lot of them still run Android 9 to this day. That's bound to change for the Mi A3, though, as Xiaomi has started to roll out Android 10 to the handset.
The 1.3GB download brings all the goodies from the new OS to the table: You'll be able to use the system-wide dark theme and switch to the fully gestural navigation, and you can protect your privacy and increase your battery life thanks to more granular control over location permissions. There are many other, smaller changes we've collected in a roundup. However, people also report that they have some issues with the new release, such as fingerprint reader problems, mismatches in the UI, camera force quits, and even bootloops, so you might want to be careful about installing the update when your phone currently doesn't give you trouble.
It looks like the model with the global software version is the first in line to receive Android 10 while the EU-specific variant is still waiting for the new software. Either way, the update is rolling out in stages as usual and is reaching different areas around the globe already. To check if it's available to you, head to Settings -> System -> System update.
- Thanks:
- Zeeshan
