Vivo has built a habit of announcing concepts with the most outlandish hardware that it wants to add to its regular lineup in the future. Its 2018 phone was one of the first in the industry to have a pop-up front lens and virtually no screen bezels while the 2019 release fully did away with regular ports and a selfie camera to eliminate points of failure and maximize the screen size even further. The Vivo APEX 2020 continues this trend, but it has received a front camera again in the form of an in-display solution and has stepped up the wireless charging game to 60W.

In contrast to its older concept phones, Vivo has extended the APEX's 6.45-inch display to the sides of the device, calling it a 120° FullView screen. Behind it sits a 16MP camera that completely disappears when the display is in regular use. Vivo worked on reducing optical interferences and improvements to the display's pixel layout to make this possible. Physical buttons are nowhere to be seen — power and volume can be controlled via pressure-sensitive virtual means. The phone also sports neither headphone jack nor USB port — it can only be charged wirelessly. Vivo has developed a new 60W Super Flash Charge, a technology that's supposed to fully charge a 2,000mAh battery within 20 minutes. The APEX's battery size remains a mystery, though.

Specs Display 6.45-inch 120° FullView waterfall display CPU Snapdragon 865 RAM 12GB Storage 256GB Rear cameras 48MP gimbal camera

16MP continuous optical zoom 5-7.5x periscope Front camera In-display 16MP Connectivity Wireless Super FlashCharge 60W Miscellaneous No ports, no physical buttons

Turning the phone around, you'll find a centered dual-camera system towards the top. It consists of a 16MP periscope camera that's capable of continuous optical 5-7.5x zoom and a 48MP gimbal optic. The latter is supposed to be much better at stabilizing images than regular OIS systems thanks to its "gimbal-like structure" that balances jarring left-right or front-back movements through built-in mechanics. The full dual-camera setup is only 6.2mm thick, but of course, the question remains how well the gimbal technology performs.

Other notable features of this phone include a Screen SoundCasting technology that allows it to do away with speaker grills, the inclusion of 5G thanks to the Snapdragon 865 processor, 12GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage.

The company's first concept phone was released as the Vivo Nex back in 2018, but it's unclear if Vivo plans on launching the 2020 APEX in its current form at all — the lack of ports could make it a tough sell, even if it comes with 60W fast charging.