If you've ever bought or seriously considered purchasing an e-reader, the odds that at least one Kindle made it onto your shortlist are pretty high. Amazon's family of e-readers have become so ubiquitous that Kindle has effectively replaced e-reader in the popular lexicon. The retailer is currently offering some great deals on both the base-model Kindle, available for $60 with Amazon's special offers or $75 without, and the Kindle Paperwhite, starting at $85 for the 8GB model with special offers or $100 without them.

The latest version of the standard Kindle includes an adjustable front light, which, when coupled with the Kindle display's excellent performance in direct sunlight, should make for easy reading regardless of lighting conditions. Amazon's latest Kindle Paperwhite is now waterproof and features a higher resolution display than the base model, so you can read worry-free, whether you're poolside, on the beach, or in the tub.

Regardless of whether you prefer the base-model Kindle, the waterproof Kindle Paperwhite, can get by with sponsored offers on your lockscreen, or you just can't stand them, today's sale should have a Kindle for you. Even better, if you opt for either model without special offers, you'll get them for the best price we've seen yet.