Hello, and welcome to the first week of March. To kick things off, we've pulled together a fresh roundup of deals from all across the internet. Today, you can save 50% on Google's official Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL fabric cases, plus you'll find discounts on smart speakers from JBL and Altec, as well as money off smart home products from TP-Link. Let's get started.

Google Pixel 4 / 4 XL cases: $19.99 ($20 off)

Google Pixel 4 / 4 XL cases — $19.99, $20 off (Verizon 1, Verizon 2)

The official Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL cases from Google are custom-tailored to fit these latest flagship phones like a glove. They feature a distinctive chunky-knit fabric exterior, complete with a pop of color on the power button and rear-mounted G logo. Right now over at Verizon, you can save 50% on Pixel 4 cases in Just Black or Sorta Smokey, while the Pixel 4 XL case is currently only available in Just Black.

JBL Xtreme 2 smart speaker: $220 ($30 off recent prices)

JBL Xtreme 2 smart speaker — $220, $30 off recent prices (Woot!)

The Xtreme 2 smart speaker by JBL packs huge sound into a small package. This punchy device features upgraded drivers, an IPX7 waterproof design, and a rugged fabric exterior that's built to withstand the elements. With its rechargeable 10,000mAh Li-ion battery, the JBL Xtreme 2 has enough juice to keep the tunes playing for 15 hours on a single charge.

Altec Lansing Bluetooth speaker bundle: $29.99 ($20 off) with code

Altec Lansing Bluetooth speaker bundle — $29.99, $20 off with code (Daily Steals)

The Altec Lansing Bluetooth speaker features a rugged chassis, complete with a waterproof, shockproof, and snow-proof IP67 rating. It can achieve up to 16 hours of music playback on a single charge, plus it has a built-in smartphone charger and auxiliary capabilities. Even better, this Altec speaker includes a 5000mAh rugged power bank, bike mount, and reinforced Micro USB charging cable. To take full advantage of this offer, make sure you use the coupon code AALTC at checkout.

TP-Link Kasa smart power strip: $34 ($5.99 off) with code

TP-Link Kasa smart power strip — $34, $5.99 off with code (Amazon)

The smart power strip from TP-Link features three smart outlets, plus two USB ports to accommodate all of your charging needs. As an added bonus, Alexa and Google Assistant support allow owners to control their plugged-in devices with simple voice commands. To snag this deal, you will need to use the coupon code 15KASA at checkout.

TP-Link Kasa 3-way smart light switch: $21.24 ($3.75 off) with code

TP-Link Kasa 3-way smart light switch — $21.24, $3.75 off with code (Amazon)

This Kasa 3-way smart light switch easily replaces any standard 3-way switch typically found within a house. Paired with the Kasa Smart app, homeowners can remotely control the switch and set schedules from the convenience of their smartphones. To take advantage of this offer, type in the coupon code 15KASA at checkout.