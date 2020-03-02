Security vulnerabilities are unfortunately extremely common in smartphones, given the complexity and varying codebases of most devices. That's why Google has been releasing monthly security patches for years, and if you needed another reason for why those updates are so important, the March 2020 release fixes a critical flaw on many MediaTek devices.

One of the vulnerabilities fixed in the March security patch is CVE-2020-0069, a security flaw that affects the Command Queue driver on devices with certain MediaTek processors. As XDA Developers pointed out in an investigative piece, the vulnerability was first discovered in February 2019 by a developer looking for a way to root Amazon's Fire tablets. The developer, known as 'diplomatic' on the XDA Forums, later released a script that used the vulnerability to temporarily gain root access on Fire tablets.

It was later discovered that the vulnerability, nicknamed 'MediaTek-su,' was also present on many other phones and tablets using MediaTek processors. Here's the full list of confirmed devices, courtesy of XDA Developers:

Acer Iconia One 10 B3-A30

Acer Iconia One 10 B3-A40

Alba tablet series

Alcatel 1 5033 series

Alcatel 1C

Alcatel 3L (2018) 5034 series

Alcatel 3T 8

Alcatel A5 LED 5085 series

Alcatel A30 5049 series

Alcatel Idol 5

Alcatel/TCL A1 A501DL

Alcatel/TCL LX A502DL

Alcatel Tetra 5041C

Amazon Fire 7 2019 (up to Fire OS 6.3.1.2)

Amazon Fire HD 8 2016 (up to Fire OS 5.3.6.4)

Amazon Fire HD 8 2017 (up to Fire OS 5.6.4.0)

Amazon Fire HD 8 2018 (up to Fire OS 6.3.0.1)

Amazon Fire HD 10 2017 (up to Fire OS 5.6.4.0)

Amazon Fire HD 10 2019 (up to Fire OS 7.3.1.0)

Amazon Fire TV 2 (up to Fire OS 5.2.6.9)

ASUS ZenFone Max Plus X018D

ASUS ZenPad 3s 10 Z500M

ASUS ZenPad Z3xxM(F) MT8163-based series

Barnes & Noble NOOK Tablet 7" BNTV450 & BNTV460

Barnes & Noble NOOK Tablet 10.1" BNTV650

Blackview A8 Max

Blackview BV9600 Pro (Helio P60)

BLU Life Max

BLU Life One X

BLU R1 series

BLU R2 LTE

BLU S1

BLU Tank Xtreme Pro

BLU Vivo 8L

BLU Vivo XI

BLU Vivo XL4

Bluboo S8

BQ Aquaris M8

CAT S41

Coolpad Cool Play 8 Lite

Dragon Touch K10

Echo Feeling

Gionee M7

HiSense Infinity H12 Lite

Huawei GR3 TAG-L21

Huawei Y5II

Huawei Y6II MT6735 series

Lava Iris 88S

Lenovo C2 series

Lenovo Tab E8

Lenovo Tab2 A10-70F

LG K8+ (2018) X210ULMA (MTK)

LG K10 (2017)

LG Tribute Dynasty

LG X power 2/M320 series (MTK)

LG Xpression Plus 2/K40 LMX420 series

Lumigon T3

Meizu M5c

Meizu M6

Meizu Pro 7 Plus

Nokia 1

Nokia 1 Plus

Nokia 3

Nokia 3.1

Nokia 3.1 Plus

Nokia 5.1

Nokia 5.1 Plus/X5

Onn 7" Android tablet

Onn 8" & 10" tablet series (MT8163)

OPPO A5s

OPPO F5 series/A73 (Android 8.x only)

OPPO F7 series (Android 8.x only)

OPPO F9 series (Android 8.x only)

Oukitel K12

Protruly D7

Realme 1

Sony Xperia C4

Sony Xperia C5 series

Sony Xperia L1

Sony Xperia L3

Sony Xperia XA series

Sony Xperia XA1 series

Southern Telecom Smartab ST1009X (MT8167)

TECNO Spark 3 series

Umidigi F1 series

Umidigi Power

Wiko Ride

Wiko Sunny

Wiko View3

Xiaomi Redmi 6/6A series

ZTE Blade A530

ZTE Blade D6/V6

ZTE Quest 5 Z3351S

Since MediaTek-su is now a year old, some OEMs have already caught on and patched their devices — Fire OS has been fixed for months, for example. According to research from developer Diplomatic, phones from Vivo, Huawei/Honor, Oppo, and Samsung have kernel modifications in place that prevented the exploit from working in its released form. Furthermore, the exploit only maintained root until the device was rebooted.

Three apps that were reportedly using MediaTek-su to gain root access, which have now been removed from the Play Store (credit: TrendMicro)

This is also one of the rare examples of an Android security vulnerability that has been exploited in the wild. A security report from TrendMicro in January claimed that several now-removed Play Store apps used one of two exploits — MediaTek-su or CVE-2019-2215 (which was fixed in the October patch) — to gain root access if it detected the user's device was vulnerable. This report was likely how Google discovered the flaw.

Long story short, if you have a phone or tablet with a MediaTek processor, you should install the next system update you get as soon as possible. You can check if your device is vulnerable by running the original root script from XDA — if you enter a root shell (the symbol changes from a $ to a #), the exploit works.