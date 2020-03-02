Google has posted images for the March Pixel update to the usual spots for manual installation, if you're too impatient to see it roll out via the traditional means. However, although this month's update is supposed to correspond to the latest Pixel Feature Drop, some of the new features don't seem to be live in the March update just yet. As we noted in our prior coverage, some things may require app updates or server-side changes before they work.
Non-security Pixel changes in this update are substantial, with tons of fixes and improvements for individual features:
I don't think I've ever seen this before, but all the currently supported Pixels have gotten kernel version updates. While they almost always get backported fixes, especially for security updates, usually phones live and die on a single numbered kernel version, so this is a little unusual. Piles of other fixes and improvements are also included, plus "Now Playing" won't respond to music coming from a Casted device, and the bottom Pixel 4 speaker should sound a bit better.
Although we assumed most of the features in Google's latest Feature Drop would be delivered directly as part of this update, that doesn't seem to be the case. Sideloading the OTA onto our Pixel 4 shows a mix of new features. We've got the new emoji and the new power menu wallet, for example, but the play/pause gesture isn't available on our device just yet. Individual features may also have other prerequisites for functionality, like a server-side change or app update.
Either way, you can download both the OTA images and full factory images for manual flashing, if you're already tired of tapping the "check for update" button. We should note, images for the Pixel 3 and 3a are currently missing builds for some carriers: the 3a is missing Sprint/Fi, and the Pixel 3 is missing T-Mobile and Fi.
General Android and Pixel-specific security bulletins are also posted, each featuring the usual pile of security enhancements and fixes (including a pretty major one for MediaTek devices). As per yooj, it's in your best interests to update sooner rather than later.
Comments