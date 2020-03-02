Not every app out there supports the Pixel 4's face unlock system for biometric authentication (yet), but those on the hunt for compatible apps have one more choice today. Credit Karma is the latest addition to the party.

In case you aren't familiar, Credit Karma is one of those credit monitoring services which offers free credit checks and credit card recommendations. At one point, Google owned a stake in the company. More recently, Intuit might also be interested in buying Credit Karma.

Tapping the fingerprint icon at the bottom left (left) takes you to the prompt for face unlock (right).

The latest version of the Credit Karma app (v5.86) delivers the change. Although the biometric prompt still takes the form of a fingerprint icon, it offers full face unlock compatibility with the Pixel 4 via the new Android 10 biometrics API.

The update has been rolling out over the last couple of days at the Play Store, so it should be available and waiting the next time you check for updates.