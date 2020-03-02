Article Contents
Welcome to Monday, everyone. For the last couple of weeks, each Monday has started off with some strong sales, and this Monday is no different. Final Fantasy III is easily the most notable sale today, but I would be remiss if I did not mention that Icewind Dale: Enhanced Edition and Heroes of Loot are two quality games that are also worth picking up. I'm also excited to announce that we have a sponsor for our sales roundup today, so please give a warm welcome to the edufitness app SOTKA for supporting our work to consistently report the best sales available on the Play Store. As always, I've highlighted the interesting titles in bold to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are 20 temporarily free and 43 on-sale apps and games for the beginning of the week.
Featured App
SOTKA
SOTKA is the first 'edufitness' app to land on the Play Store that was specifically developed to offer a minimalistic approach to working out. No longer is a gym membership required to get the best workout possible since all you'll need is this app, your body, and a little bit of space. Gravity will be the source of your resistance, and so your body weight will be the most useful tool in your arsenal, thanks to SOTKA's "less-is-better" approach.
SOTKA guides its users through their exercise journey quite competently, so even if you can only perform a single pushup, 20-30 minutes of exercise a day will wield results without the headaches of a gym.
By following the app's 100-day educational course, you won't have to worry about useless shortcuts. Only proven information from scientific sources is included, covering knowledge from the fields of fitness, nutrition, self-development, motivation, and self-management. Best of all, this is a purposeful design created by the founder of Street Workout - Anton Kuchumov, and it's already helped more than 350,000 people from around the world, which is why AP is proud to present SOTKA as our sales roundup sponsor.
Free
Apps
- Matrix Determinant Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- 90X Duplicate File Remover Pro $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
Games
- Dr. Panda Airport $3.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 hours
- Five Words - A Word Matrix Puzzle Game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 hours
- Pixel Soldiers: The Great War $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 hours
- Unhatched $3.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Epic Heroes War: Shadow Lord Stickman - Premium $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Roll Around 3D - Best Running & escaping game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Ruby Square: logical puzzle game (700 levels) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Cube Breaker 3D - Cool break & smashing game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Dungeon999 $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Grow Heroes VIP $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Jumpies 3 $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Retro Pixel Classic $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Sword Knights : Idle RPG (Premium) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- 2048 - Puzzle Game $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Cannon Master VIP $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Mystic Guardian VIP : Old School Action RPG $3.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Hunter Rush - Premium $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Erosion - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
Sale
Apps
- DroidBox Unlock License $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
- Vault Pro- Hide Picture & Video $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- CALL RECORDER $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 4 days
- Binders | License $16.99 -> $9.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- Drums Sheet Reading PRO $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Learn to play Bass Guitar PRO $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Learn to play Drums PRO $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- LED Blinker Notifications Pro - Manage your lights $3.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Multiple qr barcode scanner Pro $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- PDF Converter Pro $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Quick Arc Launcher ( Smart One Swipe Launcher ) $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- WEATHER NOW - forecast radar & widgets ad free $9.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Graphing Calculator | Solve| Derivatives $4.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Sticky Notes Widget + $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Multi-Screen Voice Calculator Pro $7.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
- Grim Tales: The Heir (Full) $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- CELL 13 $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Construction Simulator PRO $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 4 days
- Mahjong Solitaire Blast $5.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Pyramid Solitaire Asia Pro $5.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Seven Mysteries $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Sonya The Great Adventure Full $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Spencer $3.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 4 days
- Talisman $3.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Word Tower PRO $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Chess Repertoire Trainer Pro - Build & Learn $5.99 -> $3.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Fun Chess Puzzles Pro - Tactics $3.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Gamebook Adventures Collected 1-3 $10.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Gamebook Adventures Collected 4-6 $10.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Heroes of Loot $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Nimian Legends : BrightRidge $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Paladin - Turn Based Fantasy Combat $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- The Sagas of Fire*Wolf $10.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Icewind Dale: Enhanced Edition $9.99 -> $4.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Knight of Heaven: Finding Light RPG $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Roguelite: Pixel RPG $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Sorcery! 3 $5.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Gnomes Garden: Halloween $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Prison Run and Gun $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Smashing The Battle $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- FINAL FANTASY III $14.99 -> $6.99; Sale ends ?
Icon packs & customization
- Mix Ui - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Flat TearDrop - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $1.29; Sale ends in 6 days
