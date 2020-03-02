Welcome to Monday, everyone. For the last couple of weeks, each Monday has started off with some strong sales, and this Monday is no different. Final Fantasy III is easily the most notable sale today, but I would be remiss if I did not mention that Icewind Dale: Enhanced Edition and Heroes of Loot are two quality games that are also worth picking up. I'm also excited to announce that we have a sponsor for our sales roundup today, so please give a warm welcome to the edufitness app SOTKA for supporting our work to consistently report the best sales available on the Play Store. As always, I've highlighted the interesting titles in bold to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are 20 temporarily free and 43 on-sale apps and games for the beginning of the week.

Featured App

SOTKA

SOTKA is the first 'edufitness' app to land on the Play Store that was specifically developed to offer a minimalistic approach to working out. No longer is a gym membership required to get the best workout possible since all you'll need is this app, your body, and a little bit of space. Gravity will be the source of your resistance, and so your body weight will be the most useful tool in your arsenal, thanks to SOTKA's "less-is-better" approach.

SOTKA guides its users through their exercise journey quite competently, so even if you can only perform a single pushup, 20-30 minutes of exercise a day will wield results without the headaches of a gym.

By following the app's 100-day educational course, you won't have to worry about useless shortcuts. Only proven information from scientific sources is included, covering knowledge from the fields of fitness, nutrition, self-development, motivation, and self-management. Best of all, this is a purposeful design created by the founder of Street Workout - Anton Kuchumov, and it's already helped more than 350,000 people from around the world, which is why AP is proud to present SOTKA as our sales roundup sponsor.

Free

Apps

Matrix Determinant Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days 90X Duplicate File Remover Pro $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days

Games

Icon packs & customization

Erosion - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days

Sale

Apps

Games