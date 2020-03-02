Welcome to Monday, everyone. For the last couple of weeks, each Monday has started off with some strong sales, and this Monday is no different. Final Fantasy III is easily the most notable sale today, but I would be remiss if I did not mention that Icewind Dale: Enhanced Edition and Heroes of Loot are two quality games that are also worth picking up. I'm also excited to announce that we have a sponsor for our sales roundup today, so please give a warm welcome to the edufitness app SOTKA for supporting our work to consistently report the best sales available on the Play Store. As always, I've highlighted the interesting titles in bold to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are 20 temporarily free and 43 on-sale apps and games for the beginning of the week.

SOTKA

SOTKA is the first 'edufitness' app to land on the Play Store that was specifically developed to offer a minimalistic approach to working out. No longer is a gym membership required to get the best workout possible since all you'll need is this app, your body, and a little bit of space. Gravity will be the source of your resistance, and so your body weight will be the most useful tool in your arsenal, thanks to SOTKA's "less-is-better" approach.

SOTKA guides its users through their exercise journey quite competently, so even if you can only perform a single pushup, 20-30 minutes of exercise a day will wield results without the headaches of a gym.

By following the app's 100-day educational course, you won't have to worry about useless shortcuts. Only proven information from scientific sources is included, covering knowledge from the fields of fitness, nutrition, self-development, motivation, and self-management. Best of all, this is a purposeful design created by the founder of Street Workout - Anton Kuchumov, and it's already helped more than 350,000 people from around the world, which is why AP is proud to present SOTKA as our sales roundup sponsor.

Free

Apps

  1. Matrix Determinant Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  2. 90X Duplicate File Remover Pro $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days

Games

  1. Dr. Panda Airport $3.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 hours
  2. Five Words - A Word Matrix Puzzle Game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 hours
  3. Pixel Soldiers: The Great War $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 hours
  4. Unhatched $3.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
  5. Epic Heroes War: Shadow Lord Stickman - Premium $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  6. Roll Around 3D - Best Running & escaping game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  7. Ruby Square: logical puzzle game (700 levels) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  8. Cube Breaker 3D - Cool break & smashing game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  9. Dungeon999 $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  10. Grow Heroes VIP $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  11. Jumpies 3 $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  12. Retro Pixel Classic $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  13. Sword Knights : Idle RPG (Premium) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  14. 2048 - Puzzle Game $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  15. Cannon Master VIP $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  16. Mystic Guardian VIP : Old School Action RPG $3.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  17. Hunter Rush - Premium $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days

Icon packs & customization

  1. Erosion - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days

Sale

Apps

  1. DroidBox Unlock License $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
  2. Vault Pro- Hide Picture & Video $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  3. CALL RECORDER $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 4 days
  4. Binders | License $16.99 -> $9.49; Sale ends in 5 days
  5. Drums Sheet Reading PRO $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  6. Learn to play Bass Guitar PRO $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  7. Learn to play Drums PRO $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  8. LED Blinker Notifications Pro - Manage your lights $3.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  9. Multiple qr barcode scanner Pro $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  10. PDF Converter Pro $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  11. Quick Arc Launcher ( Smart One Swipe Launcher ) $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  12. WEATHER NOW - forecast radar & widgets ad free $9.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  13. Graphing Calculator | Solve| Derivatives $4.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  14. Sticky Notes Widget + $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  15. Multi-Screen Voice Calculator Pro $7.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days

Games

  1. Grim Tales: The Heir (Full) $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  2. CELL 13 $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  3. Construction Simulator PRO $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 4 days
  4. Mahjong Solitaire Blast $5.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  5. Pyramid Solitaire Asia Pro $5.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  6. Seven Mysteries $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  7. Sonya The Great Adventure Full $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  8. Spencer $3.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 4 days
  9. Talisman $3.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  10. Word Tower PRO $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  11. Chess Repertoire Trainer Pro - Build & Learn $5.99 -> $3.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  12. Fun Chess Puzzles Pro - Tactics $3.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  13. Gamebook Adventures Collected 1-3 $10.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  14. Gamebook Adventures Collected 4-6 $10.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  15. Heroes of Loot $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  16. Nimian Legends : BrightRidge $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  17. Paladin - Turn Based Fantasy Combat $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  18. The Sagas of Fire*Wolf $10.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  19. Icewind Dale: Enhanced Edition $9.99 -> $4.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  20. Knight of Heaven: Finding Light RPG $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  21. Roguelite: Pixel RPG $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  22. Sorcery! 3 $5.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  23. Gnomes Garden: Halloween $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  24. Prison Run and Gun $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  25. Smashing The Battle $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  26. FINAL FANTASY III $14.99 -> $6.99; Sale ends ?

Icon packs & customization

  1. Mix Ui - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  2. Flat TearDrop - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $1.29; Sale ends in 6 days