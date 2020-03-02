Although Motorola has been slow to roll out Android 10 to most of its devices globally, the company is at least keeping custom ROM developers happy with steady kernel source releases. Source code for the Moto One Power and One Hyper's Android 10 updates have already been available, and now the G7 Plus is joining the group.

Motorola began rolling out Android 10 to the G7 Plus in January (though it's still limited to a few regions), and today the company released the accompanying kernel source code on GitHub. The description of the release reads, "Lake push for Android 10," with 'Lake' being the code name for the G7 Plus.

The kernel source code makes it easier for developers to create custom ROMs and recovery partitions for the Moto G7 based on Android 10. With any luck, we could get a few Android 10 ROMs before Motorola rolls out the official update worldwide.